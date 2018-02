A teenage girl from Burnley has gone missing.

Courtney Johnstone (16) was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9am in the Padiham Road area of Burnley.

Courtney is described as a white female with shoulder length brown hair and is of slim build.

Courtney also has links to the Blackburn area.

Any sightings or information should be reported to Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180221-1574.