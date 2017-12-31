Police appeal to find missing Slaidburn man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 32-year-old man.

Jordan Fadden was last seen on December 22nd in Slaidburn. He is described as a white male 5ft. 8ins. tall with shoulder length brown hair and a beard.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We are unsure of what clothing he might be wearing. Jordan's family are concerned for his welfare and we would like to find him and make sure he is safe and well.

"Anyone with information please contact the Police on 101 quoting log no 891 29/12/17."