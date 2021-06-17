Police appeal to find man with links to Burnley in connection to aggravated burglary in Pendle
Have you seen Nathan Lewis Gabriel, who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Barrowford on Monday, (June 14th) ?
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:52 pm
Gabriel (21) who has links to Pendle and Burnley, is white, 6ft and of medium build.
Insp Andy Ainsworth, of Pendle Police, said: “Gabriel is wanted in connection with a very serious offence and I would urge anybody who sees him not to approach him but to call police on 999 as soon as possible.
“If Gabriel sees this appeal, I would urge him to attend his nearest police station straight away.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1405 of June 14, 2021.