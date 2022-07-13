The cycles went missing during a burglary in the Kiddrow Lane area. The first is a Mondraker 2020 level R E-bike with upgraded hope tech orange breaks and disks and the second one is a 2021 Oset 12.5 racing - Vin number 12TR202121B0163

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of these items, or if you see or hear of these items for sale please contact PC 4350 Kelly via e-mail [email protected] or contact 101 and quote log reference LC-20220712-0429.