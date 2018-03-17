Police appeal over two shocking attacks

Police believe two brazen attacks may be linked.

At 9pm on Thursday March 15th a man walking alone at the junction of Hawk Street and Lyndsey Street was attacked by a group of around 10 men.

The men got out of three cars and set upon the man using weapons.

The man, in his 20s, suffered a fractured shoulder and cuts and bruising to his head.

His attackers were described as Asian and were travelling in dark coloured vehicles.

In a second incident, at 9pm on Friday March 16th a group of men approached the front of a house in Thursby Road and smashed the windows.

A Mercedes car and a Hackney cab which were parked outside were also badly damaged.

It is thought weapons including a golf club and bats were used in both attacks.

Det. Insp Neil Marr, of Lancashire Constabulary’s CID East Division, said: “We believe these are targeted attacks and are linked to each other.

“We are keen to identify the men involved and the vehicles they were travelling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1440 of March 15th or 1478 of March 16th.