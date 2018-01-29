Police appeal over New Year's party assault

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection with an assault in Padiham on New Year’s Day.

Officers want to speak to Jesse Rivers (22) from Blackburn after a 28 year old Colne man was left with a fractured jaw when he was punched at a house party on Hargrove Avenue in the early hours of January 1st.

Rivers is described as white, around 5ft 9in. and of medium build with light brown hair. Aside from Blackburn, he is also known to have links to Blackpool.

PC Jackie Hodgson from Burnley Police said: “If anyone has seen Jesse Rivers or know where he is, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would urge Rivers himself if he sees this message to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 07866 781989 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting log number 334 of January 1st.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.