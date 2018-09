Police in Burnley want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of cigarettes worth £1,000 from a supermarket in the town.

The theft occurred at Tesco on Brunshaw Road in Burnley on Thursday at around 8-30 pm.

Police want to speak to this man

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the theft.

If anyone has any information please call police on 101 quoting reference number EF1814697.