News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed in Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and suffered stab wounds in Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:52pm

The incident happened in the Leyland Road/Straight Mile Court area of Burnley on the evening of Friday, November 11th.

A police spokesman said about the incident: “We want to hear from any witnesses to the assault or anyone who has CCTV and ring doorbell footage in the area.”

Read More
Contemporary four-bedroom converted farmhouse in Burnley for sale
Police are appealing after a man was stabbed in Burnley

Most Popular

Any with information is asked to please email [email protected] – quoting log 0031 of November 11, 2022.