Police appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed in Burnley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and suffered stab wounds in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 3:52pm
The incident happened in the Leyland Road/Straight Mile Court area of Burnley on the evening of Friday, November 11th.
A police spokesman said about the incident: “We want to hear from any witnesses to the assault or anyone who has CCTV and ring doorbell footage in the area.”
Most Popular
Any with information is asked to please email [email protected] – quoting log 0031 of November 11, 2022.