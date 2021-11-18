Police appeal for wanted man with links to Burnley
Police are appealing for information to find a man wanted for a number of offences including stalking, criminal damage and witness intimidation.
Roy Butterworth, also known as Roy Gentile (36) from Preston, is wanted in connection with several alleged offences committed during October and November.
He is described as white, 5ft 9in. tall and of slim build.
Butterworth has links to the Burnley, Preston and Leyland areas.
PC Jonpaul Critchley, of Preston Police, said: “Butterworth is wanted by police for a number of serious offences and we would encourage anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
“I would also urge Butterworth to come forward and speak to police immediately.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] In an emergency always call 999.