Police are appealing for information in relation to a missing man.



John Jackson, aged 38 years old, is missing from Lytham however has links to the Burnley area.

He is described as a white male, combed back hair and was last seen wearing a Green bomber jacket, dark coloured trousers and blue trainers.

John was last seen on September 25th. Any sightings please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0715 of the 25/09.