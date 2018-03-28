Police appeal for missing 14-year-old

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager.

Sam Coulridge (14) has been missing from his home in Bacup for the last two days.

Sam, who has links to Burnley, Nelson and Rossendale, is described as white, 5ft. 9in. tall, medium build with short reddy/brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes down arms and legs and carrying a black rucksack.

If anybody has any information, they can contact police on 101 quoting log 387 of the 27th March.