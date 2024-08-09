Police appeal for information on rape suspect in Burnley
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape and serious assault of a woman in Burnley.
Officers were called on Wednesday, August 7th after the incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A police spokesman said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We are actively looking for Lewis, but we are also appealing for your help.
“If you see or know where he is, please do not approach him and get in touch by calling 999 quoting log 0171 of August 7th.”