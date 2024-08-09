Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape and serious assault of a woman in Burnley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called on Wednesday, August 7th after the incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We are actively looking for Lewis, but we are also appealing for your help.

“If you see or know where he is, please do not approach him and get in touch by calling 999 quoting log 0171 of August 7th.”