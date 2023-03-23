News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Police appeal for information following criminal damage in Burnley town centre

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage in Burnley town centre.

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT- 1 min read

Officers are asking the public to help identify the male pictured in relation to the incident, which occurred on February 21st at approximately 4am.

If you have any information please email PC 8387 Oldham on [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively contact 101 quoting log reference LC-20230221-0150.

Officers are asking the public to help identify the male pictured in relation an incident of criminal damage.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the male pictured in relation an incident of criminal damage.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the male pictured in relation an incident of criminal damage.