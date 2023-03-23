Police appeal for information following criminal damage in Burnley town centre
Police are appealing for information following criminal damage in Burnley town centre.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT- 1 min read
Officers are asking the public to help identify the male pictured in relation to the incident, which occurred on February 21st at approximately 4am.
If you have any information please email PC 8387 Oldham on [email protected]
Alternatively contact 101 quoting log reference LC-20230221-0150.