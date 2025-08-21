Police have released an image of a male they want to speak to in connection to an investigation into an assault in Burnley.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “It was reported that a group of young people assaulted a boy on the street, leaving him with serious injuries, including several facial fractures. We appreciate this happened some time ago, and, whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help. “We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this person, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1396 of 31st July or email [email protected].”