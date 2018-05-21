Police appeal for information after Barrowford assault

Police are calling on the public to help them identify a man after an alleged assault at the Working Men's Club in Barrowford.

The incident is believed to have taken place on May 5th.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police posted a statement on their Facebook page this morning (Monday). It read: "We need your help. Do you recognise the man in the image?

"PC 2572 Wyatt would like to speak to him in connection with an assault that occurred on May 5th at Lamb Working Men's Club, Barrowford.

"If you recognise him please contact us on 2572@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."