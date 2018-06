Police are appealing for help to find a missing 34-year-old man.

Matthew was last seen in Blackburn on Saturday at 10-50am. He has links to Haslingden and Manchester.

He is described as a stocky white male with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red top, black jeans and black pumps.

Anybody without information about his whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting log 688 of the 2nd June.