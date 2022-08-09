Police appeal for help to catch car thieves after two vehicles driven off from Pendle and Ribble Valley on same day in broad daylight

Police are appealing for witnesses after two high value vehicles were stolen on the same day within a few miles of each other in broad daylight.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 9:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 9:50 am

A red Jaguar XF was driven off from Ribblesdale Park in Gisburn at around 11-15am last Thursday (August 4th) and later than same day, at around 4-30pm, a grey Land Rover Discovery was taken from Wheatley Lane Road in Barrowford.

Both vehicles were stolen without keys and the boot of the Land Rover was still open. Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to email [email protected] or ring 101.

An image of the Land Rover Discovery, still with its boot open, that was stolen from Barrowford last week