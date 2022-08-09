A red Jaguar XF was driven off from Ribblesdale Park in Gisburn at around 11-15am last Thursday (August 4th) and later than same day, at around 4-30pm, a grey Land Rover Discovery was taken from Wheatley Lane Road in Barrowford.
Both vehicles were stolen without keys and the boot of the Land Rover was still open. Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to email [email protected] or ring 101.