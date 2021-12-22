Police appeal for help from public to catch yobs seen throwing rocks at buses in Burnley

A number of youths were seen targeting buses at various locations around the town including Queensgate, Gannow, Lowerhouse and Trinity areas, throwing items, including rocks, at the buses

Putting out an appeal for CCTV or information about the youths responsible for the mindless behaviour on social media, a spokesman for Burnley Police said: "Not only is this behaviour unacceptable, it also puts the driver, passengers and other road users at considerable risk of injury.

"We seem to be asking this question a lot recently but parents, do you know where your children are tonight and what they are doing?"

Police are appealing for help from the public to catch yobs who smashed the window of a bus in Burnley and put it off the road last night.