Police are appealing for information and footage after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Crawshawbooth last night (8th August).

Officers were called to Burnley Road, close to its junction with York Street, at 10.06pm following reports a Toyota Hilux Invincible had collided with a pedestrian while he was crossing the carriageway. It was reported that a Volkswagen Golf was in close proximity to the Toyota at the time.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. Following enquiries, five people were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody. An 18-year-old man from Rawtenstall has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two 19-year-old men from Waterfoot, a 14-year-old boy from Waterfoot, and an 18-year-old man from Bacup have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while impaired through drink or drugs.

Sgt Bex Price, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts remain with his loved one at this devastating time.

“Work is now ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and as such I want to appeal for anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell footage which captured anything which could assist the investigation team to come forward. Similarly, if you were in or around the area of Burnley Road at the time and have mobile phone or dashcam footage which could help us, then I would urge you to get in contact as soon as possible.”

If you have any information please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1474 of 8th August 2025.