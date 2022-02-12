Police appeal for CCTV after stolen scooter found in Burnley
Police are appealing for the public's help to track down whoever stole this scooter (pictured)
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:27 am
The vehicle was reported stolen earlier this week from the Padiham area.
Following a report from a member of the public officers were able to recover the scooter from a wooded area off Pendle Way.
They are now asking if anyone has any CCTV of the scooter being seen around the Ightenhill area. Anyone who does is asked to email it to [email protected]