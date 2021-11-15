Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Burnley underpass
Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Burnley underpass.
The incident happened at 4-50pm on Monday, November 8th, around the location of the Gannow Lane passing.
The woman was walking alone through the underpass when she noticed a man in the distance, who appeared under the influence of drink or drugs.
He stumbled directly into her before sexually assaulting her and then running away towards Accrington Road.
The offender is described as a white man with short ginger hair and a long ginger beard. He was of slim build and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a full blue Adidas tracksuit with a white t-shirt underneath.
Police said that although this was an isolated incident the ordeal had understandably caused the victim much distress, and had had an immediate impact upon her welfare.
PC Dave Senior said: “This is a horrendous ordeal for the victim and I would appeal to anyone in the area at that time to come forward with any information they have, no matter how insignificant they think it might be. This can be done by calling 101, completing an online report on our website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers”.