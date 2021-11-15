Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Burnley underpass

The incident happened at 4-50pm on Monday, November 8th, around the location of the Gannow Lane passing.

The woman was walking alone through the underpass when she noticed a man in the distance, who appeared under the influence of drink or drugs.

He stumbled directly into her before sexually assaulting her and then running away towards Accrington Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The offender is described as a white man with short ginger hair and a long ginger beard. He was of slim build and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a full blue Adidas tracksuit with a white t-shirt underneath.

Police said that although this was an isolated incident the ordeal had understandably caused the victim much distress, and had had an immediate impact upon her welfare.