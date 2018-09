Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that took place on Plumbe Street, Burnley.

The assault took place on Sunday August 26th at about 9pm when the victim was punched several times to the face by a group of two men and one woman after a dispute in relation to a taxi.

Anybody with information can contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 1331 of the 26th August or e-mail the officer directly: 6478@lancashire.pnn.police.uk