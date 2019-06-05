Police appeal after man suffers serious injuries in Earby shop

Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries whilst in a greengrocers shop.

Police were called at about 10am on Tuesday to Peate SB Fruits on Water Street in Earby after the 67 year-old was found unconscious inside the shop.

He had suffered some serious unexplained injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 49-year-old woman from Earby was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Detectives are trying to piece together the victim’s movements between 5pm on June 3rd and 10am on June 4th and establish how he came by his injuries.

Det. Insp Nicola Bithell, of East CID, said: “This man has suffered some serious and significant injuries and is very poorly in hospital. While we have arrested someone in connection with this incident our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have information which could help to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0384 of June 4th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.