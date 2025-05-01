Police appeal after man spotted acting strangely in Thompson Park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen behaving unusually in Thompson Park, Burnley, in recent days.
Officers say they would like to speak with him about his behaviour, which may appear strange to others. They believe the man may be confused and possibly unaware of the way he is coming across in public.
Reassurance patrols are currently taking place in the area, but Lancashire Police are urging anyone who recognises the man – or spots him while out and about – to get in touch.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting log 0644 of 28th April 2025. You can also email [email protected].