Police appeal after man slashed in face in Burnley

Police are appealing for information after a man was left with injuries following a robbery in Burnley.

The incident occurred on Monday December 10th at around 5-15pm as the 22-year-old victim was walking along an alleyway at the back of Wordsworth Street, in the direction of Woodbine Road.

He was approached from behind by two men, before being kicked to the ground. The men then took his wallet containing an amount of cash, before using some type of sharp weapon to cut his face.

The two men then made off in the direction of Woodbine Road.

DC Rhiannon Cosgrove, of Burnley Police, said: “The victim has been left with injuries, including a cut to his face, simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The men are described as being around 6ft tall and both wearing black clothing, including black hoodies and dark face coverings.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 956 of December 10th.