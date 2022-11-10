Police appeal after man robbed at knifepoint in Burnley
Police are asking for help to identify the men in this photo following a robbery in Burnley.
By John Deehan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 3:43pm
The incident happened in Grey Street at approximately 3-30pm on Monday, October 24, after the victim agreed to meet with two men there to sell his iPad.
While the victim was waiting for the money to be transferred to his account, one of the suspects produced a knife, reached through the car window and grabbed the iPad. He also punched the victim in the face.
Both suspects ran off down Grey Street in the direction of Old Hall Street.
Most Popular
Anyone who recognises the suspects, or who witnessed the robbery, are asked to email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting log 0875 of October 24, 2022.