The incident happened in Grey Street at approximately 3-30pm on Monday, October 24, after the victim agreed to meet with two men there to sell his iPad.

While the victim was waiting for the money to be transferred to his account, one of the suspects produced a knife, reached through the car window and grabbed the iPad. He also punched the victim in the face.

Both suspects ran off down Grey Street in the direction of Old Hall Street.

Do you recognise these men?