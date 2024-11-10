Police have released an image of a man they want to speak after reports of someone performing a sexual act in public.

The incident is said to have occurred on October 31st at around 1-50pm a man was reported to have performed a sexual act in Burnley Market Hall male toilets.

A police spokesman said: “If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help us with our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 801 of 31st October 2024 or email [email protected].”