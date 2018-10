Police are appealing for witnesses after a mass brawl broke out on the outskirts of Burney town centre.

Officers were called to Burns Street, Burnley, at around 2-45pm yesterday following a report of a large group of people fighting.

The incident resulted in one man being injured.

Anybody with information or video footage can contact PC 92 Dave Cottam on 07966868045 or email 92@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.