Police appeal after man exposes himself in Burnley street
The incident happened in Netherwood Road at around 7-40pm on Tuesday, June 25, after two men had crossed paths earlier that evening at around 7pm. It was reported that one of the men exposed himself during the second encounter.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure residents that we are taking the matter very seriously. Patrols in the area have been increased as a precaution.”
Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking for anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has any information, to come forward. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting log 1379 of 25th June 2025