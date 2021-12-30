Police appeal after man attacked with baseball bat in Nelson house

The incident happened at around 11-30pm on MOnday at an address in Railway Street, close to the junction with Vernon Street.

Two men are reported to have entered the property and attacked the victim before leaving in an unknown vehicle.

They are both described as white, wearing dark clothing, one had his hood up while the other was wearing a balaclava.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The victim, who is local to the area, received an arm injury after being stuck with a baseball bat. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police were called to the same street at around 3-45pm the following day (December 28th) to a report of a disorder. Officers attended and found a vehicle had been damaged.

An investigation was launched and two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. Enquiries are ongoing.

Insp. Andy Ainsworth from East Division said, “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of either incident and witnessed something to come forward.

“We believe the people involved are known to each other and there is not thought to be a threat to the wider public.

“We have our neighbourhood policing officers working in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that patrols have been stepped up in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1437 (December 27) and log number 0820 (December 28).