Police appeal after man attacked outside Burnley nightclub

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Burnley town centre.

The incident happened at around 3am on August 19th when a 30-year-old man was punched and attacked outside Panamas nightclub in Hammerton Street.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries including fractures to his jaw and eye socket. He was later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries, police are keen to identify the man pictured in connection with the assault.

Det. Con. Rhiannon Cosgrove, of Burnley CID, said: “We are keen to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Burnley.

“The victim has suffered some shocking injuries and we are keen to find the person responsible.

“While the images do not show the individual clearly, we hope someone will recognise this person’s clothing and build.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1267 of August 19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at: http://socsi.in/sDgup