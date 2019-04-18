Police appeal after incident of disorder at Turf Moor

Police are appealing for information following an incident of disorder after the Burnley Football Club versus Cardiff City football match at Turf Moor.

Around 5pm on Saturday April 13th an altercation between more than a dozen supporters took place close to the main entrance of the stadium in Harry Potts Way.

A number of Burnley FC and Cardiff FC fans were alleged to be involved with one man believed to have been knocked unconscious.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses following the incident.

PC Ross Bosdorff, of Burnley Police, said: “An investigation is underway after disorder following the Burnley FC and Cardiff FC match at Turf Moor.

“We believe a number of fans from both clubs were involved, with one man knocked unconscious.

"At this time we do not know whether he was a Burnley FC or Cardiff FC fan. “This was a shocking incident and we are keen for information to identify those involved.

"A number of children and elderly people were in the area around the time of the offences and forced to make off from the scene to avoid the disorder.

“We would encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 6533@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 0488 of April 13.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.