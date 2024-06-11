Police appeal after flasher exposes himself in front of three teenage girls in Padiham
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal after a flasher exposed himself in front of three teenage girls in Padiham.
Officers want to speak to the man shown in this CCTV clip in connection with the incident.
It happened at the entrance to the bridge over the River Calder, which leads to Padiham Tesco at 8-45pm on Saturday, May 11th.
No arrests have been made but officers have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the individual responsible. As part of those enquiries, they want to speak to the man in the CCTV footage.
Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1738 of 11th May 2024.