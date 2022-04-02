Police appeal after elderly woman victim of 'pickpocket' pair in Clitheroe
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a "pickpocket" theft which occurred on Salthill Road, Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:36 pm
The elderly victim withdrew cash from Skipton Building Society, Market Place, and was followed by two offenders near her home where she was asked for directions by the male, whilst the female took £250 cash and documents from her handbag on March 31st around 10am.
The pair are described as of eastern European heritage.
If you have information, email PC Dan Burton on [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number LC-20220331-0346.