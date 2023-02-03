The victim, in her 70s, was outside New Look on Market Square at about 12-15pm today (Friday) when she was approached by a man who punched her to the face causing her to fall to the floor.

She suffered serious head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested nearby on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly lady was assaulted in Burnley

Det. Sgt Sophie Swift said: “This incident has left an elderly woman with some serious injuries, and while we have made an arrest, our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who has any footage, to get in touch.

“I realise this incident will have caused a lot of shock and upset to those who witnessed it, and I would like to thank everyone who came to help the victim and assist in apprehending the offender really quickly.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 554 of today (February 3rd) or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The public could also help by submitting any mobile phone or CCTV footage they may have of the incident here