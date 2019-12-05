Police appeal after early hours burglaries of nurseries in Burnley and Padiham

Police are appealing for the public's help after two nurseries were broken into in the early hours of this morning.

Kinderbear Nursery on Thomson Street, Padiham, and Little People Day Nursery on Padiham Road, Burnley, were burgled, incidents police believe are linked.

A police spokesman said: "We believe that both are linked due to similarities in what has been stolen. We are asking for residents who live locally to both locations to check any CCTV between the hours of 3am and 6am.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting reference LC-20191205-0230 or you can email 4437@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."