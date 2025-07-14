Police are appealing for information and footage after a collision in Nelson.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 5pm yesterday (Sunday 13th July) a blue Audi S3 saloon failed to stop for officers on Regent Street, and a short pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was located by officers shortly after, following the collision, between the Audi and a Nissan Qashqai and a parked car, on Hallam Road near to the junction with Hazelwood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision was not witnessed by our officers, and we are today asking for your help.

Police are appealing for witnesses and camera footage after arrests were made for dangerous driving in Nelson

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle. He has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains at this time.

A second man, age 23, has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle. He was also taken to hospital, having suffered minor injuries and is now in police custody.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai suffered minor injuries.

PC Simon Grounds, of theSerious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our enquiries into this collision are in their early stages, and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to get in touch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we have made two arrests, we are continuing to appeal for your assistance. We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage on the route along Hallam Road between 4-55pm and 5-10pm yesterday to come forward.”

You can contact police on 101 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]