Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a house in Burnley.

The grey Audi A3 S Line (similar to the one pictured) was stoeln yesterday from the Rosehill area between 5-30 and 7-30pm.

It has the registration MC18 YFG.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1221 of 24/12.