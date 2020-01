Police are appealing for information after a car was extensively damaged on New Year's Day in Burnley.

The black Ford Ka was parked in Beckenham Court and was left with around £2,000 worth of damage following the senseless act, which happened in the evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anybody with information can get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting log reference 1650 of the 1st January.