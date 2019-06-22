Police appeal after callous burglars steal sentimental jewellery belonging to pensioner

Officers investigating a burglary in Burnley are appealing for information after a large quantity of property was stolen.

Two people have been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries following the incident in the Gannow Lane area of town.

Police are particularly concerned about locating jewellery that is of huge sentimental value to the 74-year-old victim.

Below is a list of property that has been stolen:

- Black glass jewellery box with a drawer at the bottom.

- A silver bracelet with little diamonds.

- Three gold chain bracelets.

- String of cultured pearls with bits of gold in between.

- 22ct gold wedding ring with leaves on.

- White gold twist style ring.

- Full gold sovereign on a chain.

- 1/2 gold sovereign on a chain.

- Two square diamond earrings.

- Majorcan pearl drop necklace and

- Two Seksy Watches, one which is gold with stones around the face.

- Lenovo 15" black Laptop.

- Samsung 6 black tablet.

- Ruby and gold eternity ring.

- Gold signet in a heart shape with pattern around.

- Amethyst gold pendent.

- Two amethyst teardrop earrings.

- Silver amethyst ring.

Anybody who recognises any of the items on the list or could provide further information can email PC Horner of 6478@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 09797 of the 11th June.