Police appeal after Burnley town centre charity shop burglary

The incident happened at the Pendleside Hospice shop in Keirby Walk between 4-40am to 4-55am on Saturday (October 9th).

The possible offender was seen loitering in the area around the time of the burglary. A largely built male, he was wearing a light North Face tracksuit and a woolly hat.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious the area around the time to contact them on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211009-0539.

Police are appealing for information after an early hours of the morning burglary at a charity shop in Burnley town centre.