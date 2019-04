Police are appealing for information following a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man.

The assault happened on April 9th between 7-30am and 8am near the junction of Brunshaw Road and Rowley Lane in Burnley.

The victim was walking a dog at the time of the assault.

If you saw this incident, please contact the police on 101 quoting the log reference LC-20190409-0709 or alternatively please email 6402@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.