Police are seeking the public’s assistance after a violent clash between two armed groups in Nelson.

Officer were called to Scotland Road at around 12-30am on Saturday, December 21st. A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway, and enquiries have been ongoing. As part of those enquiries we have already arrested a number of people and we now want to speak to the man in these CCTV images. If you know him or have any information which could help, please call us on 101 quoting log 0062 of December 21st, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”