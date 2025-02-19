Police appeal after alleged racist behaviour from crowd during Preston North End versus Burnley football fixture at Deepdale
No arrests have been made at this time, but investigations are continuing.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following the conclusion of the football fixture police received a report of racist behaviour from within the crowd.
“Since the report, a number of enquiries have been conducted. No arrests have been made.
“If anyone has any information regarding this report that they would like to share with us, we would encourage them to call 101 quoting log 0348 of 15th February.
“Lancashire Police take any report of racially aggravated offences very seriously, and racism is not, and never will be welcome in Lancashire.
“If you do have any concerns that you would like to report to us, we would encourage you to do so by calling 101.”