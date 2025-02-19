Police appeal after alleged racist behaviour from crowd during Preston North End versus Burnley football fixture at Deepdale

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 13:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information following a report of alleged racist behaviour from a fan during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigations are continuing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following the conclusion of the football fixture police received a report of racist behaviour from within the crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Since the report, a number of enquiries have been conducted. No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information over a racistr incident during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match at DeepdaleLancashire Police are appealing for information over a racistr incident during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match at Deepdale
Lancashire Police are appealing for information over a racistr incident during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match at Deepdale

“If anyone has any information regarding this report that they would like to share with us, we would encourage them to call 101 quoting log 0348 of 15th February.

Read More
Pendle Liberal Democrats call for resignation of Conservative councillor in coun...

“Lancashire Police take any report of racially aggravated offences very seriously, and racism is not, and never will be welcome in Lancashire.

“If you do have any concerns that you would like to report to us, we would encourage you to do so by calling 101.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice