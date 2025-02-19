Police are appealing for information following a report of alleged racist behaviour from a fan during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigations are continuing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following the conclusion of the football fixture police received a report of racist behaviour from within the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the report, a number of enquiries have been conducted. No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information over a racistr incident during the recent Preston North End and Burnley football match at Deepdale

“If anyone has any information regarding this report that they would like to share with us, we would encourage them to call 101 quoting log 0348 of 15th February.

“Lancashire Police take any report of racially aggravated offences very seriously, and racism is not, and never will be welcome in Lancashire.

“If you do have any concerns that you would like to report to us, we would encourage you to do so by calling 101.”