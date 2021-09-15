Police and Crime Commissioner visits Pendle on tour of county

Mr Snowden is criss-crossing the county to hear views from as many people as possible, developing his Police and Crime Plan to address people's concerns as well as meeting frontline officers to hear about their roles and what they face on a daily basis.

Having first visited Barnoldswick and Earby to meet Coun. Jenny Purcell and Coun. Mike Gouldthorp, it was then on to Colne to meet with the borough' MP, Andrew Stephenson, Pendle Council leader, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed as well as local councillors, Ash Sutcliffe and Sarah Cockburn-Price.

Mr Snowden heard how residents wanted persistent low level crime, antisocial behaviour and dangerous driving dealt with firmly by the police and for the police to be given the backing to crack down on criminals and focus on the issues that matter most to people.

Andrew Snowden meets with Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and local councillors and police in Pendle

Speaking afterwards, he said: "I was pleased to visit Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne to hear from its elected representatives and hear first hand the issues that residents are facing in their local area when it comes to dealing with crime and antisocial behaviour.

"We have spoken about how the police are dealing with drug dealing and dangerous driving in the area as well as how the Council, Police and other partners can work together to crack down on criminals and deal with the issues the area faces head on.

"As we see officer numbers increase, I am committed to making sure that the police get the resources and backing needed to deal with those who seek to blight our communities with their criminal behaviour."

Mr Stephenson said: “I was delighted to welcome Andrew Snowden to Pendle and thank him for taking the time to engage with local representatives across the borough. The increase in police officer numbers is very welcome and I am really encouraged that the priorities of local people are being put at the heart of local policing.”

Coun. Ahmed said: “It was fantastic to welcome Andrew to Colne. It gave us an opportunity to highlight crime and antisocial behaviour issues which have been raised with us by our residents.