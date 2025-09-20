Fly tipping, anti-social behaviour and the seizure of an illegal vehicle were tackled in Burnley in recent days.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team joined forced with Burnley Council Streetscene enforcement team as part of a regular joint operation.

Thanks to information shared by the public, the car pictured was seized after residents provided evidence of the vehicle fly-tipping in the Daneshouse area. The vehicle also had no valid insurance, no tax or MOT and expired trade plates.

A police spokesman said reports from the public ‘really do make a difference’ and added that anyone who spots fly-tipping or anything that doesn’t feel right to let authorities know so action can be taken by going to https://orlo.uk/J0Yx3