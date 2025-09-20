Police and Burnley Council join forces to crackdown on fly tipping and anti-social behaviour in Daneshouse area
Officers from the neighbourhood policing team joined forced with Burnley Council Streetscene enforcement team as part of a regular joint operation.
Thanks to information shared by the public, the car pictured was seized after residents provided evidence of the vehicle fly-tipping in the Daneshouse area. The vehicle also had no valid insurance, no tax or MOT and expired trade plates.
A police spokesman said reports from the public ‘really do make a difference’ and added that anyone who spots fly-tipping or anything that doesn’t feel right to let authorities know so action can be taken by going to https://orlo.uk/J0Yx3