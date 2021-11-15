Poachers suspected over death of deer in Burnley

Officers from the Rossendale Rural Task Force attended an undisclosed location in the Burnley area where they found the carcass dumped near to a river.

The sad incident follows similar reports of suspected poachers being seen in locations around Cliviger.

A police spokesman said: "Upon our attendance and examining the remains, it was clear that this was the act of experienced poachers who had knowledge of gralloching. This is a criminal offence under the Deer Act 1991 and will be investigated by the RTF.

The dead deer was found by specialist officers

"We must also stress again the importance of not purchasing meat from individuals who are partaking in these activities. Meat that is sold through legitimate channels has to go through various safety measures and protocols to ensure it is fit for consumption. Meat that has been poached as above may not be consumable and could pose a risk to health."