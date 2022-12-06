Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden was quizzed on the plans by Pendle Liberal Democrat Coun. David Whipp, who wanted to know why the proposed site between Victoria Park and the M65 still stood empty.

He asked Mr Snowden: ”In Pendle there has been a site which has been purchased for an operating centre which has been planned for the last half-a-dozen years and it still stands empty.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden

“I wonder if you could update us as to when to operating centre in Nelson in Carr Road will actually become operational. ”

Mr Snowden said: “I have had a number of meetings on the Pendle site. We still plan to go ahead. There have been a number of issues that we discovered after it was purchased which have led to some delays but it is still in the capital programme. We are still planning to crack on, hopefully in the next 12 to 18 months.”

