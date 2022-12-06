Plans for a new police base in Pendle are still going ahead
Work on Nelson’s long-delayed new police base is due to start in the next 18 months.
Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden was quizzed on the plans by Pendle Liberal Democrat Coun. David Whipp, who wanted to know why the proposed site between Victoria Park and the M65 still stood empty.
He asked Mr Snowden: ”In Pendle there has been a site which has been purchased for an operating centre which has been planned for the last half-a-dozen years and it still stands empty.
“I wonder if you could update us as to when to operating centre in Nelson in Carr Road will actually become operational. ”
Mr Snowden said: “I have had a number of meetings on the Pendle site. We still plan to go ahead. There have been a number of issues that we discovered after it was purchased which have led to some delays but it is still in the capital programme. We are still planning to crack on, hopefully in the next 12 to 18 months.”
Coun. Whipp said: “Mr Snowden’s comments are welcome. But I will believe it when I see it.”