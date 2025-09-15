These photos show the aftermath of a crash in Burnley in the early hours of this morning (Monday)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of a BMW fled the scene after his car was in collision with a number of parked vehicles in Manchester Road.

Police were called out at 1am, after the incident in Manchester Road. The driver was found following a search by officers on foot with the assistance of the police helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the scene at 1am today in Burnley's Manchester Road after a BMW collided with several parked cars

A 22-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving while unfit through drink/drugs. He’s currently in custody. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0042 of 15th September.