Photos show aftermath of crash after vehicle collides with parked cars in Burnley's Manchester Road
The driver of a BMW fled the scene after his car was in collision with a number of parked vehicles in Manchester Road.
Police were called out at 1am, after the incident in Manchester Road. The driver was found following a search by officers on foot with the assistance of the police helicopter.
A 22-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving while unfit through drink/drugs. He’s currently in custody. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0042 of 15th September.