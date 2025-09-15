Photos show aftermath of crash after vehicle collides with parked cars in Burnley's Manchester Road

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:25 BST
These photos show the aftermath of a crash in Burnley in the early hours of this morning (Monday)

The driver of a BMW fled the scene after his car was in collision with a number of parked vehicles in Manchester Road.

Police were called out at 1am, after the incident in Manchester Road. The driver was found following a search by officers on foot with the assistance of the police helicopter.

This was the scene at 1am today in Burnley's Manchester Road after a BMW collided with several parked carsplaceholder image
This was the scene at 1am today in Burnley's Manchester Road after a BMW collided with several parked cars

A 22-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving while unfit through drink/drugs. He’s currently in custody. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0042 of 15th September.

