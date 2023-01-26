When did Steven Hobson go missing?

Steven Hobson left his registered property in Yorkshire without notice last January – something he was banned from doing under the terms of a court order.

Hobson contacted South Yorkshire Police after an urgent press appeal was launched, but refused to tell officers where he was.

When and where was he found?

In May, 2022, police carried out an address check in Bacup and found 30-year-old Hobson inside.

He was holding a black Samsung mobile phone which was seized for examination.

While enquiries found Hobson had breached his court order by not registering the phone, officers were more concerned about what they had found on the device.

Steven Hobson offered women money for videos of themselves breastfeeding (Credit: Lancashire Police)

What did police find on the phone?

Officers discovered Hobson had been using the name Jamie Wilson on Facebook – a name not registered with police.

He was also posing a photographer and offering families a free photo shoot of their baby using the company name EVOLUTIONDIVAS.

Hobson also offered women money for videos of themselves breastfeeding or posing with a doll and carrying out the act.

Ten indecent images of children were found on Hobson’s Samsung, as well as 40 images of babies and toddlers breastfeeding

He had also factory reset the phone on four occasions – something he was banned from doing under the terms of the court order.

How long was he jailed for?

Hobson, 30, of St James Square, Bacup, pleaded guilty to five breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and possessing indecent images of children when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court last week.

He was jailed for four years and seven months and put on the sex offenders register for life.

What did Lancashire Police say following the trial?

Det Sgt Mark Hutchinson, of the EAST MOSOVO (Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders) Team, said: “Hobson is an extremely high-risk offender who poses a clear danger to children.

“It was thanks to pro-active policing from the East MOSOVO team and our colleagues in response that he was located, and evidence was uncovered of his perverted offending.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Hobson.